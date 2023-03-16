15,000 joint security personnel deployed to Oyo ahead of Saturday’s Guber/Assembly polls

By Adeola Badru

15,000 security personnel including Police, Army and other agencies have been deployed to monitor the governorship/house of assembly election in Oyo State on Saturday.

Heads of security agencies met behind closed-door on Thursday, at the Police Command Headquaters.

Appraising their performance in the last presidential election, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adebowale Williams, while reading out the communique, assured residents of the preparation of the security agencies to effectively carry out their functions by assuring the safety of lives and property during and after the conduct of the election.

He added that all the 6,393 polling units across the 33 local government areas would be policed effectively.

The CP disclosed that there would be restriction of human and vehicular movement between 12 midnight and 6pm on Saturday.