15 arrested over alleged vandalization of EEDC facilities in S-East 

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Authorities of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC have vowed to prosecute any person or group caught vandalizing its facilities in the Southeast zone.

EEDC expressed concern over the increasing rate of vandalism and attacks on its facilities in the zone, a situation which they said has crippled it’s activities and adversely affected the services they render to their customers.

Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh who sounded this note of warning in a press statement he issued to newsmen, lamented that the activities of vandals has become a torn in the flesh of the company so much so that steady supply of electricity are gradually becoming unrealistic.

He therefore appealed for vigilance and continued support by customers and communities through their vigilante outfits to checkmate the activities of the vandals.

He also appealed to customers to continue being vigilant, as vandals are not relenting in their evil ways.

He commended the various vigilante groups within the franchise area for their assistance and support in apprehending these vandals.

According to him, 15 vandal suspects have so far been arrested between January and February, 2023, including those who received the vandalised items.

He said: “All the vandals were arrested by vigilante groups. In Abia State, the duo of Ogbu Igwo and Daniel Olugu were arrested for vandalising XLPE of Agborji distribution substation and some towers belonging to EEDC, while Chibuzo Egbuta was arrested for vandalising aluminum conductors at Ozu-Item community.

“Also, at Onuiyangan Community in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, Chinaemerem Azubuike was arrested while vandalising aluminum conductors.

“In Anambra State, one Amadi Okey, was arrested while vandalising steel copper wire, and 26-year-old Onyekachukwu Ifennadolu was arrested for vandalising aluminum bare conductor at Umueri Ezumeri village Oraifite, along Onitsha/Owerri Road.

“Likewise, 27-year-old Chidiebere Agbalusi was arrested at Oraifite, Anambra State, in possession of vandalised aluminum cable and a cutter, while the duo of Usulu Solomon and Nwafo Emeka were arrested for vandalising about 16 spans of bare conductor wire. They mentioned one Ejike Nwoba, who was also arrested, as the receiver of the vandalised items.

“Similarly, in Enugu State, 22-year-old Ugochukwu Okorie, 18-year-old Kingsley Emmanuel and 22-year-old Oluchi Okorie were arrested at Ndeabor in Aninri Local Government Area for vandalising a distribution substation. Abdullahi Alahaji was arrested for vandalising College Road Mgbidi Service Center distribution substation.

“At Amazon Okwe Ngwo, Udi Local Government Area, Onyema Nnaji was arrested for vandalising electricity installation in the area, with about eight pieces of the angle iron cross arms recovered from him.”

Ezeh added that all the vandal suspects have been handed over to the respective Police divisions in their state for proper investigation and possible prosecution.