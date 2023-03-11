11-yr-old boy dies in London flat fire incident 

By Biodun Busari

A fire incident that broke out early morning Tuesday in a flat in Stern Close, Barking, East London has killed an 11-year-old boy.

London fire brigade said it was called at 3.25 am on Tuesday to a three-room flat on the second floor which was destroyed by fire, but a child was pronounced dead at the scene, according to The Guardian UK.

Two adults and two children left the flat before firefighters arrived and were taken to hospital, while another man was treated at the scene by London ambulance service crews.

According to the report, six engines and about 40 firefighters attended from stations including Barking and East Ham, and the blaze was put out by 5.18am.

What triggered the fire is, however, under investigation by the fire brigade and the Metropolitan police.

The Met said the 11-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. In a statement, the force said: “Four other people, two adults and two children, were taken to hospital, none were in a life-threatening condition.

“Police, in consultation with the LFB, are investigating the cause of the fire. Inquiries continue, but at this early stage the fire does not appear to be suspicious.”