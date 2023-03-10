10th Senate: Group roots for Uzor Kalu Senate President to douse tension

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Equality Movement (TEM) has heightened its campaign for the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, in his quest to become the President of the 10th Senate, insisting that he possessed the aptitude to lead the Senate.



In a statement on Wednesday by the Publicity Secretary of the group, Garba Noma, Alhaji Mohammed Yusuf Ajiji, leader of the group, described Senator Uzor Kalu as a sensible and reasonable politician, who has the capacity to mobilize the 10th Senate to pursue a common course for the good of the country.

“We believe strongly that if Senator Uzor Kalu emerges as the Senate President, he has the capacity to mobilize the South East behind the APC and also douse the tension in the sub-region,” he said.