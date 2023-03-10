10th Senate: APC leads with 51 slots, PDP 27, LP 7

The Senate

•30 serving senators return as 7 parties produce senators

By Henry Umoru, Assistant Politics Editor

ON Tuesday, June 11, 2019, the 9th Senate came into being and the Senator representing Yobe North, Dr Ahmad Lawan, All Progressives Congress, APC, was elected the President of the Senate, with Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, APC, Delta Central becoming his deputy.

From the outcome of the February 25, 2023, Presidential and National Assembly elections, what the 10th Senate will look like is taking shape

Prior to last Saturday’s election, about 55 of 109 Senators failed to secure return tickets from their various political parties. The reasons for the failure include aspiring for higher political offices; outright loss at party primaries and zoning arrangement in respective senatorial districts.

Before the primaries four Senators had written and indicated interest to contest for the position of the President as that connotes that they were not coming back to the Senate to continue with Legislative activities. They were the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, APC, Yobe North; Rochas Okorocha, APC, Imo West; Ibikunle Amosun, APC, Ogun Central and Ajayi Robert Borrofice, APC, Ondo North.

Some Senators in the present 9th Senate had also resigned from the Senate following their election and appointment into various positions outside the National Assembly. They were Senators Abdullahi Adamu, APC, Nasarawa West who became the National Chairman of the ruling APC; Abubakar Kyari, APC, Borno North who became the Deputy National Chairman of the party and Hassan Mohammed, APC, Zamfara Central, who was appointed the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State.

With the election over, the 109 Senatorial Districts will be filled by old and new lawmakers for the 10th Senate when the 9th Senate expires on June 11, 2023.

30 current lawmakers return

As the 9th Senate rounds off in June, indications have emerged that of the present lawmakers in the Red Chamber, 30 of them won re-election. The ruling APC has majority of the senators-elect with 51 seats; the has 27 seats; Labour Party, LP 7 slots; New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, three seats; and Social Democratic Party, SDP, two seats. The Young Progressives Party, YPP and All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA have one seat each.

Ex-Governors’ aborted dreams

One interesting aspect of Saturday’s election is the fact that the 10th Senate will be shaped by new members with Governors who had aspired to return to the Senate as a retirement place defeated and blocked from achieving their aspirations.

Having a cursory look at the Senators who will metamorphose from the 9th to the 10th Senate, 30 of the 55 serving Senators who sought for re – election last Saturday won. They are the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, APC; Abia North; Enyinnaya Abaribe, APGA, Abia South; Elisha Abbo, APC, Adamawa North; and Binos Dauda Yaroe, PDP, Adamawa South.

Others are Senators Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, YPP, Anambra South; Seriake Dickson, PDP, Bayelsa West; Abba Moro, PDP Benue South; Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, PDP, Cross River North; Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, APC, Ekiti Central and Francis Fadahunsi, PDP, Osun East.

Successful re-election bids

Also successful in their re – election bids are Senators Sani Musa, APC, Niger East; Barau Jibrin, APC, Kano North; Danjuma Goje APC, Gombe Central; Adamu Aliero, PDP Kebbi Central; Jibrin Isah, APC Kogi East; Lola Ashiru, APC, Kwara South and Sadiq Suleiman Umar, APC Kwara North.

Others are Senators Adetokunbo Abiru, APC Lagos East; Godiya Akwashiki, SDP, Nasarawa North), Francis Fadahunsi, PDP Osun East; Abdulfatah Buhari, APC Oyo North; Barinada Mpigi, PDP Rivers South East; Aliyu Wammako, APC Sokoto North; Ahmad Lawan, APC, Yobe North; Sahabi Ya’u, APC Zamfara North; Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South; Ibrahim Shekarau, NNPP, Kano; Olamilekan Adeola, APC who moved from Lagos West to be elected to represent Ogun West; Ibrahim Gaidam, APC, Yobe East and Shuaibu Isa Lau, PDP, Zamfara North.

The 10th Senate will also have the likes of those who were there before now and new ones like Senator Godswill Akpabio, APC, Akwa Ibom North West who was in the 8th Senate; and former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdul-azeez, APC, Zamfara West. We also have former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole, APC Edo North; Governor David Umahi, APC, Ebonyi South; former Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, PDP, Gombe North; former Governor Gbenga Daniel of Ogun State, APC, Ogun Central; former deputy Senate leader, Abdul Ningi, PDP, Bauchi Central.

Victor Umeh, APGA, Anambra Central is returning to the Senate; Ned Nwoko, PDP, Delta North; Ede Dafinone, APC, Delta Central; Thomas Onowakpo, APC, Delta South; Chief Benson Agadaga, PDP, Bayelsa East; Shehu Buba, APC, Bauchi South; Kaila Dahuwa Sumaila, PDP, Bauchi North; Pastor Jide Ipinsagba, APC, Ondo North; Jimoh Ibrahim, APC, Ondo South; Adeniyi Adegbonmire, APC, Ondo Central; Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, APC, Niger North; Aliyu Wadada, SDP, Nasarawa West; Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo, PDP, Nasarawa South.

New faces

In Lagos, we have two new faces, Idiat Adebule, APC, Lagos West; Wasiu Eshilokun Sanni, APC, Lagos Central, while in Oyo, we have two new faces and they are Yinus Akintunde, APC, Oyo Central; Sharafadeen Alli, APC, Oyo South; Ireti Kingibe, LP, FCT; Simon Mwadkwon, PDP, Plateau North; AVM Napoleon Bali, PDP, Plateau South; Olubiyi Fadeyi, PDP, Osun Central; Adelere Oyewumi, PDP, Osun West; Saliu Mustapha, APC, Kwara Central; Sunday Karimi, APC, Kogi West; Abubakar Sadiku Ohere, APC, Kogi Central; Ken Eze, APC, Ebonyi Central; Peter Onyekachi, APC, Ebonyi North; Cyril Fasuyi, APC, Ekiti North; Yemi Adaramodu, APC, Ekiti South; Anthony Siyaku Yaro, PDP, Gombe South; Osita Izunaso, APC, Imo West.

In Kaduna State, the three Senators- elect are new faces and they are Lawal Adamu Usman, PDP, Kaduna Central; Sunday Katung, PDP, Kaduna South and Khalid Ibrahim, PDP, Kaduna North.

Other new faces that will shape the 10th Senate are former Senior Legislative Aide to incumbent Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, Neda Imasuen, LP, Edo South; Monday Okpebholo, APC, Edo Central; Etong Jones, APC, Cross River Central; Asuquo Ekpenyong, APC, Cross River South; former Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives) Sani Sumaila, Kano South, NNPP; Sani Hanga, NNPP, Kano Central; Aminu Abbas, PDP, Adamawa Central; Shuabi Afolabi, APC, Ogun Central; Osita Ngwu, PDP, Enugu West; Okey Ezea, LP, Enugu North; Darlington Nwokocha, LP, Abia Central; Titus Zam, APC, Benue North West; Emmanuel Udende, APC, Benue North East; and Garba Musa Maidoki, PDP, Kebbi South.

In Katsina, the three Senators- elect are new ones and they are Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, APC, Katsina Central; Nasir Zangon Daura, APC, Katsina North and Muntari Dandutse, APC, Katsina South.

As of now 17 slots are yet to be filled.