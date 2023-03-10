10th NASS: Nigerian Professionals back Tajudeen for Reps Speaker

By Dapo Akinrefon

As the race for the 10th Speaker of the House of Representatives hots up, a group of professionals, under the aegis of Nigerian Professionals For Good Leadership, NPGL, on Monday, threw their weight behind the lawmaker representing Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Mr Abbas Tajudeen saying Tajudeen remains the obvious best and first amongst his equals.

National Coordinator of NPGL, Mr Alex Ejiofor, who was in company of other executive members of the group, described the House Committee Chairman for Land Transport as the most qualified and best prepared lawmaker to become the new speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

Ejiofor said, aside the leadership qualities and educational standing of Tajudeen, he also gave the federal lawmaker the deserved credit for being the only federal lawmaker from the North-West region who has thus far sponsored 74 bills.

The group’s coordinator also noted that the contender is a man of unblemished integrity and he is manifestly loved and trusted by his fellow federal lawmakers.

Describing Tajudeen as a legislator that is highly favoured by majority of all the returning and new members of the House of Representatives to become their Speaker, he urged other members “to queue behind a man who is obviously the most suitable in character, experience and academic qualifications.”

He said: “We are glad that the individual being projected today is someone of impeccable character. He is a man of good moral standing and deep intellect. Abass Tajudeen is cool, calm, calculated and highly experienced in lawmaking. He well educated and has done enough to

win the trust and confidence of his colleagues. Abass is undoubtedly the best man for this Speakership job and we urge every member of the House of Representatives that may still be outside of the camp to join the victory bound ship of Abass Tajudeen”.