10th NASS: Nasarawa Gov pledges to lead Wase’s campaign 

Governor Abdullahi Sule

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Nasarawa state governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule has pledged his commitment to the quest by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase to become Speaker of the 10th Assembly, saying he will lead the campaigns to that effect.

The governor made the promise on Wednesday when Wase led a delegation of about 15 federal lawmakers to his Asokoro-Abuja residence.

He said the issue of who becomes speaker should be purely on merit and not otherwise.

“I am not just in support of the North Central for speakership, I am fully behind you in your quest to be the next Speaker of the House of Representatives. I am leading and in the forefront of your campaign.

“We know of course, that the conversation about the next National Assembly leadership has been on for sometime even though informally. For me as an individual, you do not need to visit to inform me formally because I am the one leading your campaign to be speaker and for the north central to have the slot.

“If my counsel is considered, the issue of speaker should be a matter that must be treated based on merit and experience. Both are on your side. Apart from the fact that you have been in the National Assembly for some time, your consistency, tenacity of purpose and humility stand you out. As for me and Nasarawa state, be rest assured that we are solidly behind you”, the governor said.

Wase had earlier informed the governor that the north central requires to be properly integrated in the forthcoming administration even as he said the quest for the position of the House speaker should be seen as a collective one.

He said; “‘I am just a symbol, but the pursuit should be seen as a collective one and we strongly believe you and your brother-governors will provide the desired leadership for us a zone”.