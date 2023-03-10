10th N/Assembly: Zone Reps’ speakership to north central, support Wase, APC told

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Cham Faliya Sharon, a social commentator and ally of the deputy speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Idris Wase has appealed to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the speakership of the incoming 10th House to north central geopolitical zone.



He also urged the party to specifically give the position to Wase who he said has been a loyal party man.

Sharon made the call in a statement he issued on Sunday and made available to journalists in Abuja.

He said: “For any honest observer, as well as any good student of Nigeria’s developmental history, the party’s triumph at the polls is well-earned because the party’s achievements in office, especially in the provision of infrastructure and growth of local productivity, are unprecedented. And these achievements are the result of the progressive collaboration and support given the Executive branch by the leadership and members of the National Assembly who are majorly of the APC.



“With the party set to commence another journey of leading the country into another phase of development, and considering also that certain key national leadership offices will be zoned to respective geopolitical zones, it becomes imperative to call on the national leadership of the APC to, as a matter of principle and honour, zone the position of the Office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 10th Assembly to the North Central geopolitical zone, and if it does that, it should also kindly throw its weight behind Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, the current Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, to become the next Speaker.



“Zoning the Office of Speaker to the North Central region and supporting Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase to occupy the office should be considered an exercise of recognition and reward for loyalty and sacrifice. Since the 2015 general elections to date, a significant section of the North Central region has maintained an unalloyed support for the APC, and it will be just and noble to appreciate this support and loyalty by ceding this important national office to them so that the party can expand and maintain its hold in the region.”



Sharon said that supporting Wase to emerge as the speaker will be a reward to dedication and loyalty.

“As a member of the House of Representatives from Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has consistently shown that he is a perfect example of what loyalty and respect for the APC ought to be. Always toeing the party’s line on all matters, and having demonstrated his panache for excellent congressional leadership by the way he adroitly deputized the Speakership of the current House of Representatives under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, it is therefore easy to fathom that he can resolutely lead the next House to help the party achieve more wins for the Nigerian people.



“His loyalty and subscription to party supremacy came to the fore in 2019 during the contest for the Speakership of the House when, in spite of having secured overwhelming support from majority of members to elect him as Speaker, he toed the party’s line by stepping down for Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila after the party decided that the position has been ceded to the Southwest. He marshalled the caucus to honour the party’s decision in the interest of peace, unity and progress of the party, and since then, he has remained committed to whatever will promote the party’s progress and stability. This is an act of nobility and sacrifice worth remembering and equally worth rewarding by the party.



“The All Progressives Congress (APC) should not miss the opportunity of harnessing this bundle of talents and faithful servant of progressive politics to implement its legislative agenda. Nigeria needs him in such capacity as Speaker of the House of Representatives, beginning from June 2023,” he said.