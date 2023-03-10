10th N/Assembly: 42 year old Gagdi joins Reps’ speakership race

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Even though, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is yet to formally announce the zoning of the speakership position, other presiding and principal offices for the incoming 10th House of Representatives, more people have indicated interest in the race to become the chief lawmaker in the Green Chamber of the National Assembly.

It will be recalled that Vanguard had on Monday reported that at least 5 ranking members of the House are already jostling for the House speakership.

The lawmakers included Hon. Aliyu Betara representing Biu/Kwaya federal constituency of Borno State; Aminu Sani Jaji, a former chairman of the House of Representatives committee on National Security and intelligence in the 8th Assembly who has been reelected to represent Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji federal constituency of Zamfara state; the current deputy speaker, Hon. Idris Wase from Plateau State; the current spokesman of the House, Hon. Ben Kalu and the majority leader of the 9th House, Hon. Ado Doguwa.

But the Paper can authoritatively report that the Chairman, House Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi has joined the race for the top legislative job.

Gagdi, the latest entrant into the race is the member representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State in north central geopolitical zone of Nigeria.

He was a deputy speaker of the State House of Assembly before getting elected into the House in 2019.

Vanguard recalls that upon his debut into the national parliament, Gagdi quickly got involved in the internal politics at the time, aligned with the “progressives” camp and eventually became the chairman of Navy committee, a committee ordinarily would not be given to a first timer.

Vanguard learnt that Gagdi is one of those presently clamouring hard to see that the speakership slot will be zoned to the north central to enable him formally declare his interest when the House resumes for plenary session next week Tuesday.

Born on November 5, 1980, the 42 year lawmaker had served in various other capacities before his present position which included Legislative Aide to Deputy Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly between 2003 and 2006; member of Plateau State Library Board 2012- 2014 and Chairman of Federal Board, Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority (LBRBDA Makurdi 2012 – 2014; Chairman of Special Committee on peace, security and reconciliation Plateau State 2015; Chairman Special Committee on Peace, Security and Reconciliation Plateau State 2018 and as well as Financial Secretary of PDP Plateau State 2012 – 2014.