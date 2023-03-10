10th Assembly: Coalition endorses Betara for speakership

The Coalition of Pro-Democracy Groups in Nigeria has backed Mr Muktar Aliyu Betara of Biu/Bayo/Shani Federal Constituency for the position of Speaker in the 10th National Assembly.

The coalition, which made its endorsement known at a news conference on Sunday in Abuja, urged the APC to enthrone competence, credibility, and experience in its choice of leaders.



Dr. Ben Ahmodu, President of the groups, said the age-long tradition of zoning should be jettisoned in the interest of Nigeria and its citizens.



Ahmodu noted that the coalition’s endorsement of Betara was borne out of extensive scrutiny of the returning legislator’s pedigree, capacity, and leadership qualities, adding that the astute accountant was unmatched.



He said Betara was a seasoned lawmaker with the requisite experience and strength of character to pilot the affairs of the House.



The groups, therefore, urged the APC to justify Nigerians’ faith with the best possible leaders in the 10th National Assembly.



“It is a statement of fact that the composition of the 10th National Assembly indeed, represents a robust gathering of lawmakers in their prime and positioned to ensure quality representations in the 10th Assembly.



“The coalition is calling on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress to enthrone competence, credibility and experience in its choice of leadership of the House of Representatives,”he said.



Ahmodu also added that in this dispensation, emphasis should be on competence and credibility rather than clannish considerations.



“This has not served a purpose in times past and is not a logical approach in this era where the country is desirous of purposeful leadership as we straddle the various socio-economic challenges in the country.

“This much was experienced in the keenly contested elections that saw the people’s wishes prevail in the choice of their representatives in the House of Representatives.



“Therefore, it behoves the leadership of the All-Progressives Congress, the majority party in the House, to ensure that its choices reflect the urgency of now.



“As customary, it is expected that a speaker would emerge from the lot of returning legislators to pilot the affairs of the House of Representatives.



“The list is indeed intimidating, however, one name that has stood out is Honourable Aliyu Muktar Betara, a member representing Biu, Kwaya Kusar, Bayo, and Shani Constituency.



“He has been a member of the House of Representatives since 2007.



“He has headed several committees, such as Public Accounts and Special Duties, Army, and Defense.

“His legislative interest includes appropriation, customs, electoral matters, and public accountancy.

“The choice of Honorable Aliyu Muktar Betara is hinged on his experience and leadership acumen, as evident in his leadership of several committees since 2007.



“The All-Progressives Congress must indeed come to terms with the present realities regarding the expectations from Nigerians in the new dispensation. The need to get it right cannot be overemphasised.

“The Coalition of Pro-Democracy Groups in Nigeria, as a critical stakeholder in the democratic experience in Nigeria, wishes to place on record that taking Nigeria out of the doldrums requires the enthronement of competence, credibility, and expertise above ethnic or religious considerations.



“The task before us is enormous, and Nigeria deserves leaders who are in tune with reality and have a high responsibility to pilot the country’s affairs,”Ahmodu said.