10 NNPP fake election observers reportedly arrested in Kano

Ten persons masquerading as New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) election observers in the ongoing governorship and State House of Assembly elections have been apprehended in Fagge Local Government Area of Kano state.

It was gathered that the arrest came as voters are set to exercise their franchise to elect governor and members of the state House of Assembly.

The fake election observers were sighted wearing brown jacket with inscription Election Observers.

However, curious people at the polling unit where the arrest was made became apprehensive, and when confronted, the observers were found to be fake.

The report said the attention of the policemen on guard at the polling unit was drawn and were rounded up by the police and some good Samaritan.

As at the time of filling this report, the said fake election observers are said to have been transferred to the police headquarters, Bompai for interrogation.