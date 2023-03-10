10 family members returning from Kano wedding die in auto crash

No fewer than 10 members of a family have died in a road accident along the Kaduna-Kachia highway while returning from a wedding in Kano State.

The tragic accident happened near a village called Makyelli near Idon on their way to Kachia town around 5 pm on Sunday.

The victims, all male, were family members, among which were married men.

It was gathered that the vehicles had a head-on collision with a lorry conveying firewood which led to their death.

The victims were all from Kano but resided in Kachia town of Kaduna State.

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Sector Commander, Zubairu Mato confirmed the incident, attributing the accident to a dangerous overtake which led to the driver losing control.

According to him, the Gulf car was overloaded at the time of the accident. He said among the victims were 8 adults and two children.