Zulum’s loyalists dump Tinubu for Peter Obi in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri.

Scores of All Progressives Congress, APC faithful from Northern Borno defected to the Labour Party (LP) barely two weeks before the 2023 general election.

Receiving the decampees at NLC’s Multi-Purpose Hall amid a funfair in Maiduguri on Friday, the acting secretary of LP in Borno State, Ishaku Yakubu said the defectors were loyalists of Governor Zulum who resigned their membership of the All Progressives Congress to the Labour Party.

Yakubu assured the decampees that they would not regret joining the Labour Party, saying “everyone has equal rights in the LP”.

According to him, “in Labour Party, there is no discrimination, we are all equal, you that joined today are equal in status as we are, we are a one and united family”.

He urged all aggrieved members of the APC and PDP in Borno state to join the Labour Party in defeating APC in this year’s general elections.

Declaring their support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party Peter Obi, his running mate Yusuf Datti Ahmed and the governorship candidate in Borno, Captain Ibrahim Kadafur, the leader of the decampees Modu Gana Gudumbali said they decided to join Labour Party because APC has brought hardship to Nigerians.

“We were loyal to our former boss Governor Zulum, but we are not gaining anything in that government because the APC are not ready to listen to us, they are not given us room to know our problems in Northern Borno, particularly Gubio, Mobbar, Abadam and Guzamala”.

“Five thousand decampees including myself have defected to Labour Party. amongst us include stakeholders such as Mustapha Kaka Gubio, Modu Mala APC, Isa Gabchirima, we are all well known by the Governor as hitherto strong supporters of the Apc”.

“The ruling All Progressives Congress had sacked many teachers in Borno, look at issues of naira swap, many Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs including myself now don’t have something to eat, no security, no electricity.

“As far as I am concerned, there is no other candidate who has come up to offer what Obi can offer to the people of Nigeria.

“We want a government that will be run by the patriotic people not by social media propaganda,” he said.