Zulum embarks on ward-to-ward campaign for Tinubu/Shettima

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

11 days to the 2023 Presidential and national assembly polls, Governor Babagana Zulum alongside critical stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC have embarked on rigorous ward-to-ward campaigns in wooing the electorate to cast their votes to the Party’s Presidential Candidate, Hola Ahmed Tinubu, his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima and all other national and state assembly candidates in the state.

Although Zulum had throughout last year and this year toured most of the 27 local government areas seeking for another mandate, the Governor this time around changed his campaign strategies by visiting the over populated residents of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, MMC and Jere local government area, assuring that when given the second term, and Tinubu elected as President, more dividends of democracy would be provided with restoration of total peace in the state.

While at Fezzan, Shehuri South, Limanti Tamsuwa, Gamboru in MMC, Bulumkutu and other communities in Jere, Zulum called on the people of the areas to vote APC candidates from top to bottom, stressing that, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Labour Party, LP, and New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP with their candidates have nothing to offer to Borno people, hence, the oppositions should be voted out of the system come February 25th and March 11th general elections.

“I want to use this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to the people of Borno for giving me the first mandate to emerge as governor in 2019. I am happy to inform you that we have collective leverage on that mandate to transform Borno for the better. Our security situation has improved remarkably. We have built schools, create jobs, and empower slot of our women and youths after undergoing various skills acquisition training.

” I want to assure your that when re-elected as your Governor for the second time, and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President of the federal republic of Nigeria, nobody would have a cause to regret, because we are going to consolidate on our achievements through inclusive governance at all levels,” Zulum stated.

Earlier in his address to the mammoth crowd who came out to witness the campaigns, Chairman APC in the state, Hon Ali Bukar Dalori, who welcomed several decampees into his party, promised to carry everybody along, as his doors would continue to remain open for advices or constructive criticism that would ensure APC emerged victorious in the general elections.

Borno Central senatorial candidate of the APC, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan, House of Representatives Candidates for MMC and Jere federal constituency, Hon Kadiri Rahis and Hon. Ahmed Satomi pledged to provide quality representation through all-inclusive constituency projects in their respective constituency.