By Efosa Taiwo

Nigerian artiste, Zlatan Ibile has combined with fast-rising singer Seyi Vibez in a new single titled ‘Let There Be Light’.

The indigenous rapper on Thursday announced via his Instagram page the release of the song. View this post on Instagram A post shared by WORLD🌎PRESIDENT (@zlatan_ibile)

Part of the lyrics of the song reads, “Billion Dollar Baby/Omo dudu bi koro isin/Wofe la mi e gba mi/I don dey see screenshot/Put yourself in order/Ilakaye mi o ni joba /Pussycat Putin Russia/Simultaneous equation/YX or Y, Assignment for those who dey no me…”

Read Also: BNXN features Kizz Daniel, Seyi Vibez in new song ‘Gwagalada’

“Ojo bo ti zeh omo la bouncing/Irawo nimi yogu jo ri won if you can’t see /Ngbo sho ni 1million to le ya mi/I no dey put my mouth for anything wey no concern me.”

Music fans have since been excited at the combination of the two artistes who boast of a massive fanbase in the country.