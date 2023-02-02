By Efosa Taiwo
Nigerian artiste, Zlatan Ibile has combined with fast-rising singer Seyi Vibez in a new single titled ‘Let There Be Light’.
The indigenous rapper on Thursday announced via his Instagram page the release of the song.
Part of the lyrics of the song reads, “Billion Dollar Baby/Omo dudu bi koro isin/Wofe la mi e gba mi/I don dey see screenshot/Put yourself in order/Ilakaye mi o ni joba /Pussycat Putin Russia/Simultaneous equation/YX or Y, Assignment for those who dey no me…”
“Ojo bo ti zeh omo la bouncing/Irawo nimi yogu jo ri won if you can’t see /Ngbo sho ni 1million to le ya mi/I no dey put my mouth for anything wey no concern me.”
Music fans have since been excited at the combination of the two artistes who boast of a massive fanbase in the country.