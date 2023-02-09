Zaga returns with ‘Organize’

Fast-rising Afrobeats artiste Zaga is set to release his first single of the year on the 10th of February 2023. Ending 2022 with a smooth Afrobeat song titled ‘Ohema’, the Port-Harcourt-born singer kickstarts the year with a fresh new single, ‘Organize’.

A versatile and talented singer, Zaga is slowly building his audience and gaining recognition in the Afrobeats space. Inspired by the past, present, and future, he pierces through the emotions as he incorporates the reality of his life into his music.



“I just want to make music that can heal people” Zaga stated. ” I hope all my supporters will enjoy this latest offering. I will be releasing my debut EP soon, so I am looking forward to this journey”.

Presently based in South Africa, Zaga made his debut in 2019, working with popular Nigerian singer 1da Banton. ‘Rhythm & Black’ will be released on the 3rd of March 2023 under his record label, My Page My Craft.



“I’m glad that this moment is finally happening. We worked really hard on this project and I know that people will enjoy it”. he enthused.

An early valentine’s soundtrack for lovers, ‘Organize’ will be available for streaming on all platforms on the 10th of February.