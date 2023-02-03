Youths ready to vote right candidates – Aladewura Adegboyega

This year’s election the youths are ready to vote for the right candidate – Hadegold Media boss Aladewura Adegboyega

Media guru and founder/CEO of Hadegold Media, Aladewura Adegboyega has called the 2023 elections one of the biggest events of a lifetime.

He made his assertion on his weekly live chat on Instagram with his followers where he was grilled on current affairs in the country.

Of the forthcoming elections, he said: “The 2023 election would be a different one from the past elections. This year’s election is for “we” youths and we are ready to vote for the right candidate.”

Although, he claimed not to be partisan about politics, saying, “no, I am not a politician and politics doesn’t interest me,” Sir Adegold (as he is popularly known, said it has become imperative for every Nigerian of voting age to fulfil his civic duty in this election to play a role in the country moving in the right direction.

“That is why this year 2023 is a milestone for adult Nigerians,” he said.

Asked about his expectations from the incoming government after the elections, he said: “My expectation is a better Nigeria, a good system, end to police brutality, good roads, good educational system, and the resuscitation of the collapsed Nigerian.”

Lamenting about the asphyxiating economic situation of the country, the Hadegold Media boss said: “Currently, the price hike on fuel in Nigeria is killing, depressing and heartbreaking. Imagine getting fuel at the rate of N300 per litre suddenly from N165 per litre. This is sad, but I know things will get better soon, from February when we vote in a new president.”

Of the newly redesigned naira notes, he expressed support for the fiscal policy. “I’m in support of the introduction of the new naira note,” said he.

Sir Adegold who will be 27 years old this year also affirmed that his marital status will change in the year.

“I will be tying the knot this year,” he confirmed.