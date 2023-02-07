Youths protest alleged move by Delta govt to borrow N120bn

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri: Hundreds of protesting youths yesterday blocked the Okuokoko community end of the East-West road, denouncing alleged move by the government of Delta state to borrow one hundred and twenty billion naira.

Comrade Kehinde Taiga, National President Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, Comrade Kelly Umukoro , president Youth wing of Urhobo Progress Union, and others who spoke to journalists at the scene of the protest said they came out to openly condemn the reported move by the government.

The protesters armed with placards, sang solidarity songs on the road. Some of the placards read it, : ” We reject Sheriff and the more loans agenda “, ” loan to buy vote, be warned Deltans”, ” do not mortgage our future and that of our children”.

The protesters also advised banks not to grant the loan, adding that it was unfortunate that the Delta state House of Assembly could grant such loan few weeks to the general elections.

“What kind of House of Assembly approves 120 billion loan few weeks to elections “.

The protest disrupted traffic on the ever busy road for some time.