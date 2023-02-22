Youth Group slams COS’s over calls for Bawa’s resignation

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Some youths group under the aegis of youth alliance against corruption and money laundering has chided civil society organisations for calling for Bawa’s head through sponsored protest.

Breafing news men in Birnin Kebbi, the National coordinator , comrade Muhammad Nasir Turakin Masama described the protest as paid and sponsored by corrupt elements in Nigeria using mushroom civil soceity organisations to call for his resignation for doing what the law permits him to do.

He added that, Abdurashid Bawa’s anti corruption fight is by far one of the best because EFCC under him have no untouchable within the life of his leadership he has convicted top government functionaries like the PENCOM boss Maina , serving senators and ex governor’s.

To put the record straight under Bawa the commission recovered at least N500bn,$386m, 1m pounds, 160 euros , millions of CFA and more than N5m Bitcoin which were handed over to the rightful owners.

He stressed that it is now clear that curruption is fighting back and the currupt politicians are using the self acclaimed civil soceity organisations to protest and call for his head for them to continue looting and laundering public funds for their selfish reasons “let me state here categorically that we at youth alliance against corruption and money laundering are in support of what the EFCC Boss is doing and we will not relent in tackling them and their sponsors he said.

As part of measures taken by the youth body to fight the COS’s, the group intends to hold a solidarity protest to express our anger over what the sponsored group of civil soceities are doing, in addition we shall hold awareness campaigns in the major geo political zones in the country to sensitise them on the need for them to kill corruption before corruption kills of all us.

The zonal women coordinator, hajia Ummu Umar Mairo in her submission urged women in the country to disregard the fake protest against the EFCC chief saying hundreds of women will participate in the solidarity rally in Kebbi state to be followed by massive awareness campaigns against corruption and money laundering she described as unfortunate the attitudes of the CSO’s who allowed themselves to be used by corrupt Nigerians “we are not surprised because no sincere anti corruption fight will not experience corruption fighting back but at our end will stop them and expose them as enemies of the country and the masses.