Your late father prayed I become President, Atiku tells Emir of Kano

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has promised that if elected into power, he would implement four policies which bother on improving peace and security, revitalization of agriculture, economy, and opening of the border of the country.

The Party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu called on the people to vote the APC out of power saying the party in the last eight years has brought suffering and hardship to the land.

Ayu called on the people to vote for PDP from top to bottom while adjudging the APC as the party of suffering and having nothing to offer.

Earlier, when Atiku led members of his campaign team to visit the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero to pay homage, he told the Emir that his late father and former Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero prayed he become President of the country.

The former Vice President however said he was in the palace to seek the support of the Emir to make the dream come to a reality.

Responding, the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero however called on the politicians to play the game according to the rules and shun politics of bitterness.

Meanwhile, the campaign event ended without handing over of the party’s flag to the Governorship candidate or flag bearer in the state as Mohammed Abacha (upheld by the court) and Sadiq Aminu Wali (challenging the court verdict) were both present at the campaign arena.