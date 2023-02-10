You will lose again like 2019 – Ogun APC youths tell Amosun

Senator Ibikunle Amosun

Following Senator Ibikunle Amosun’s support for the Ogun State governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye, youths in All Progressives Congress (APC) have declared that they would ensure Governor Dapo Abiodun emerge victorious in the coming guber election .

The youths, under the APC Youth League, Ogun State Coordinate, said the declaration of the former governor to support candidate of another political party would not stop the reelection of Governor Abiodun, insisting that he will be defeated like 2019 when he anointed Abdulkabir Akinlade of Alliance People’s Movement ( APM).

The APC youths said they have been able to distinguish between emperor and leader hence their support for Governor Abiodun.

Addressing a press conference in commemoration of Freedom Day in Abeokuta, the state capital, the Coordinator, Yunus Fayomi called on the voting populace in the Gateway state to use their Permanent Voters Cards to reject falsehood and deception which had left the State polity over three years ago.

He said this is the time to reward a government that has ensured even distribution of developmental and legacy projects to the nooks and crannies of the State.

Unlike previous administration that concentrated projects in just three local government areas of the State, he explained that there is no part of the Gateway state that has not witnessed government’s presence in the last three years despite paucity of funds at its disposal and outbreak of epidemic in more than a year of its inception.

Fayomi however urged the youths to embrace the Presidential candidate of APC, Bola Tinubu who they said meant well for them, especially through Human Capacity development which is critical to our liberty as youths.

His words: “It would be recalled that on this day in 2019 during the re-election campaign rally of President Muhammadu Buhari, thugs from opposition party who had the backing the then Governor, Ibikunle Amosun caused rancor at the MKO Abiola Stadium Abeokuta and dealt ruthlessly with us (APC members) by maiming, beating and bringing down our billboards and threw stones and satchet waters at the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria. It was indeed a bad precedent that negates Omoluabi status of our dear State.

“We observed that, the Senator representing Ogun Central in the Red Chambers, Ibikunle Amosun had adopted the same phenomenon in the forthcoming election by throwing his weight behind an opposition gubernatorial candidate in the state, hence the need for this call.

“We are also using this medium to reiterate that as he failed in 2019, so shall he fail again in this coming election”.

The Ogun State Coordinator of the APC Youth League has taken a careful study of the 2019 events and seeing a replica in the attitude of the former governor.

The Ogun electorates are wise, smart and cannot be fooled by an APC senator supporting an opposition gubernatorial candidate.

“In saner climes, he said Senator Amosun ought to have been either suspended or expelled from the APC and we urge the national leadership of our party to look into this and instill discipline in our highly revered party.

“It is important to reminisce on the activities that brought about the commemoration of February 11th , every year by the Ogun State Coordinate of the APC Youth League and enlighten the public on reasons not to allow Ogun State to be in the news for negative reasons.

“Individuals who lost parts of their bodies, valuable items and/or were beaten to stupor on the said day despite the heavy presence of security operative, would never forgive the brain behind their ordeal”.

According to him, “The spirit of “Statemanship” was thrown into the thin air while hooliganism and vandalism took order of the day during the era of Senator Amosun as Governor of our State unlike what we currently enjoy in the administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun.

