Video: You only need people to win election not money – YPP chieftain

Tombra Jennifer

By Miftaudeen Raji

The candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP for Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Tombra Jennifer said the most important resource needed to win an election is the people and not money.

In the course of the interview, Tambra told the anchor of the TV show, Damilola Ogunsakin that election or politics is not as difficult as it seems.

She said, “I can sincerely tell you that these election or politics is not as difficult as it seems. It has been a funfair, and I have enjoyed myself I have been on ground for almost nine months now.

“I can tell you for the last one week or ten days I took to rest I missed the campaign trials. They’ll tell you that you need money, but the truth is you do not have to have money.

Tombra further stated, “We didn’t start with any money anywhere. We just made up our minds to get the ticket but because I was a woman they said I wouldn’t pay. As we moved on people started adding value to it. Logistically that’s what you basically need.

“The most important thing that you need to win an election is the people. If you can sell yourself to the people make them understand that you are coming to serve them. They won’t demand any money…

“Nobody has asked for anything so far. As a matter of fact, everyone, women, and all other supporters are sacrificing. So women come out we need more than enough women in the Senate, house of representatives, Governors, and even as presidents I’ll support,” she said.