You don’t need us to fix Nigeria, US official tells youths

By Biodun Busari

The United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Molly Phee has urged young Nigerians to take the bull by the horns and fix their country.

Phee said the US government or its Western ally cannot change the Nigerian leaders, but the youth have their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) to elect the right politicians to govern them.

The US official said these during a programme organised by the US Consulate General tagged ‘Youth Involvement in the Democratic Process’ held at the American Corner, Airport Road, Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday.

Speaking as a panelist on the much anticipated 2023 general elections slated for February 25 and March 11, Phee told Nigerian youths, “You guys are the future of Nigeria. Young population can change this country. You don’t need American help to engage yourself.”

She also affirmed that the US is not backing any presidential candidate, but throwing its weight behind the democratic process in Nigeria.

“We are not backing any individual. We don’t have a preferred candidate. We are backing Nigerian democracy. Nigeria is important. So, the US is to help and make elections peaceful and have results respected,” Phee added.