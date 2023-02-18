‘You are a deadbeat father’, Tonto Dikeh calls out ex-husband

By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has once again publicly dragged her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill accusing him of being the worst father to their son, King.

This is coming after Churchill penned a birthday message to his son, King, who celebrated his 7th birthday on Friday.

He expressed his love for his son in an intriguing letter, calling him the nicest thing that had ever happened to him and the most priceless gift of all.

In reaction to the post, Dikeh took to her Instagram page on Saturday to share a series of snapshots of her conversation with Churchill, detailing the alleged “lies” and misinformation he had shared on social media.

She explained how Churchill and his family maintained they had been awarded custody of the child in the legal proceeding, but they ultimately chose to leave the child with her.

She continued by saying that she had won the lawsuit and that Churchill was simply lying, adding that he had never taken any responsibility for the welfare of their son, yet he brags online about how much he does.

She further claimed that he was just a mere donor, adding that he was truly a deadbeat father.

Just two years after getting married in 2015, Tonto and Churchill split up due to rumors of domestic violence and extramarital affairs.

The divorce was nasty since it received a lot of media attention after their back-and-forth argument on social media.