Yoruba Obas affirm Tinubu’s preeminent qualification for presidency

Traditional rulers across the six states in the South-West, Kogi and Kwara, on Thursday affirmed the preeminent qualification of Sen. Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, as the next president.

This is contained in a communique issued by Abagun Omololu, the Director-General, Conscience of Yoruba Nation, after their meeting in Ibadan.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, presided over the meeting, which also gave Tinubu the audience to address them.

The traditional rulers expressed satisfaction with what Tinubu told them about his aspiration to become the next president of the country.



They acknowledged his solid democratic credentials and unwavering commitment to the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria.



The obas, also expressed concern about the current hardship by the people due to the lingering scarcity of fuel and as well the trauma they suffered due to non-availability of the new naira notes.

They called for more humane handling of the challenges to free the people from handedness, poverty and wants.

The traditional rulers further affirmed their faith, as well as support, for the unity of Nigeria, peace, prosperity and progress, pledging to support a democratic process based on free choices.



They pledged their supports for the success of the general elections, urging the people to exercise their civic duties peacefully toward engendering desired change in the country.



While pledging their supports to INEC, security agencies and other institutions involved in the general elections, they urged them to uphold the right of every Nigerian to exercise their franchise.



They expressed renewed faith in the steady democratic growth of the country, reiterating their beliefs that equity, as well as justice, are prerequisites for unity, peace, progress and prosperity.



The meeting was attended by Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarinwa; Olugbo of Ugbo, Oba Fredrick Akinruntan and Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, Oba Victor Kiladejo.

Others included the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Olusola Alao and Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom, Oba Saheed Ademola, among others.