Yiaga Africa tasks INEC on observed lapses in mock accreditation

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

WITH few days to the 2023 general elections, Yiaga Africa, on Friday, released findings and expressed concern over testing of the Bimodal Virtual Accreditation System, BVAS, mock accreditation, and electronic transmission of accreditation data conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in 436 polling units of the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Yiaga Africa released the report at a media conference held in Abuja titled ‘Report on BVAS Testing, Mock Accreditation and Electronic Transmission of Accreditation data’.

The Executive Director, of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, along with Board Member of Yiaga Africa, Ezenwa Nwagwu, read the report.

According to the report, the INEC test run of the BVAS devices totaling 181,803 to be deployed for the general elections was apt as it affords the Commission with information on the functionality rates of the BVAS devices procured ahead of the elections.

The report reads in part, “In the States observed by Yiaga Africa, the BVAS testing was successful and the ICT staff demonstrated good knowledge of the systems and testing guidelines.

“The observers sighted the BVAS machines and noted the devices were stored in good condition. Most of the devices were activated and configured in line with the guidelines.

“However, some devices failed activation and configuration due to hardware failures such as problematic cameras, screens, and power buttons. The exercise was also blighted by poor internet connectivity which delay the configuration of the BVAS across several states.”

Some of Yiaga Africa’s key finding includes; Network Challenges/Server, as the functionality of the BVAS is not contingent on internet connectivity. Network challenges were experienced mostly in Adamawa, Taraba, Akwa Ibom and Rivers states; Faulty BVAS: Cases of faulty BVAS devices were reported in states like Sokoto, Edo, and Akwa Ibom; BVAS Shortfalls: In some states, the total number of BVAS required for the universe of polling units in the state was not available during the testing. For instance, in Edo State, there were reports of a shortage of at least 40 BVAS machines during the testing period. Similarly, backup BVAS were yet to be deployed to Kwara State; Presence of Security: All the BVAS testing locations were secured by security personnel.

Other findings are; Resistance from electoral officials: In some States, INEC officials resisted and declined to grant access to citizen observers to observe the testing process. This hampered the observation in Zamfara, Jigawa, Kaduna, Plateau Kogi, FCT, and Cross-River, Bauchi, and Gombe States, amongst others.

On nationwide mock accreditation exercise, according to the report, actual voters in the designated polling units were invited to participate in the mock exercise designed to test the robustness, efficiency and reliability of BVAS systems before national deployment. INEC also piloted the transmission of accreditation figures and polling unit results sheets simultaneously to the INEC Election Result Viewing Portal (IReV), which Yiaga Africa said will go a long way to boost public confidence in electoral outcomes and deepen the integrity of the upcoming general elections.

While on electronic transmission of mock result sheets, in 83 per cent of polling units, INEC officials obtained the number of accredited voters on the BVAS and recorded the figures on form mock result sheet. In 66 per cent of polling units, the presiding officer used the BVAS to scan/take a snapshot of the mock results sheet. Yiaga Africa noted that in 68 per cent of polling units, the presiding officer attempted to transmit/send the resulting image to the INEC’s online database (IReV).

The mock accreditation exercise, the report indicated a low turnout of voters for the exercise; Mock transmission of accreditation data on the INEC Election Result Viewing Portal; 88 results sheets were from the governorship election of the portal, 6 from the Senatorial portal (mainly from the FCT) and 97 from the State House of Assembly section. The findings are based on the analysis of 94 mock result sheets uploaded to the governorship and senatorial section of the IReV portal.

However, the report recommended that INEC should make public its reports on the set-up and testing of the BVAS and mock accreditation as a way of providing updates on the steps taken to address the challenges identified during the BVAS testing and mock accreditation.

“INEC should investigate cases where the BVAS failed to authenticate the biometrics of voters, despite having the names on the register. This will inspire public confidence in the BVAS and IReV.

“As a matter of national emergency, INEC should notify all voters affected by the migration of polling units of changes to their polling units via text messages, emails, and phone calls if possible. In addition, a copy of the voter register should be posted across polling units for a voter to confirm their polling unit. This should be backed by a national campaign to locate and confirm your polling units via online and offline platforms.

“INEC should replicate the transmission of the accreditation data on the BVAS to the IReV in the general election. Transmitting accreditation figures enhances the transparency of elections as it gives citizens the opportunity to check the consistency of the number of accredited voters recorded on the BVAS and the accreditation figures entered on the result sheet by polling officials.

“INEC should educate polling officials on recording and documentation of election figures, to avoid discrepancies between the accreditation data uploaded by the BVAS to the IReV and the figures recorded on the polling unit result sheet.

“INEC should ensure all the BVAS devices deployed for the mock accreditation are reconfigured to read zero in the field for accreditation before they are deployed for the general election. A monitoring team to supervise and monitor the reconfiguration is highly recommended.

On citizen, the report said registered voters should utilize platforms provided by INEC to locate and confirm their polling units before Election Day.

“Stakeholders- National Assembly, Political Parties, Civil Society, Media, International Partners, and the National Assembly should consider further amendments to the Electoral Act 2022 after the 2023 general elections to make the conduct of testing and mock exercises for electoral technologies mandatory including timelines for the conduct of these exercises”, it added.