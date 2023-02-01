By Ada Osadebe

Biggie’s Day 17 begins with a little controversy as Yemi Cregx of Nigeria unexpectedly ended up with Khosi after spending time with Blue Aiva of South Africa.

Recall that Khosi ended things with Yemi after she caught him cheating on her with Blue Aiva.

This new development occurred after Yemi promised to massage Blue’s legs last night and Khosi indicated she needed a break.

The two lovers caught up on lost time last night and this morning.

It appears that Yemi and Khosi’s erratic relationship has resumed for the time being. We’ll watch to see how Miracle and Blue handle their most recent entanglement.

Given that a fresh group of housemates is up for eviction, the situation in the Big Brother Titans house has only gotten tenser. Every Monday night, one representative from each pair of housemates went into the diary room to suggest two other pairings for potential elimination.

After the remaining 11 pairs on the show had nominated their colleagues, Big Brother announced the pairs that were facing eviction.

Khosicle (Khosi and Miracle), Blaqleng (Blaqboi and Ipeleng), Thabana (Thabang and Nana), Yelisa (Yemi Cregx and Nelisa), and Jaykay (Jaypee and Lukay), were named as the pairs facing possible eviction.

After Big Brother had announced the 5 pairs of housemates up for eviction, he called on the two Heads of House, Kanaga Jnr and Blue Aiva, to decide within one minute who they wanted to save and replace. After deliberating for a moment, Kanaga announced that they were saving Yelisa (Yemi Cregx and Nelisa) and they were replacing them with Maya (Marvin and Yaya).