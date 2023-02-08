Yar’Adua’s PDM declares for PDP

By Dayo Johnson

MEMBERS of late General Shehu Yar’Adua’s Political Family, PDM/Peoples Front of Nigeria, yesterday, announced their movement to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, Ondo State, the group said that the decision was a consensus agreement by all members, in deference to the expressed wishes of their founder, the late Musa Yar-Adua, and pioneering National Chairman, Dr. Farouk Abdulazeez.

Its national coordinator, Mr Bode Ajewole, said the decision to join forces with the PDP was not about individual members but the “expression of collective decision jointly taken by majority of the leaders and followers of late General Shehu Musa Yar-Adua’s political family, who are currently in APC, ADC, SDP, Accord and Alliance for Democracy.”

Ajewole said: “Our decision was prompted by obvious discrimination, non-inclusion, and outright alienation at all levels of party activities on one hand and the other.

“The need to keep our members in one political party in deference to the wishes of our late founding leader, General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua as well as the wishes of our pioneering National Chairman, late Farouk Abdulazeez, who always preached the need to remain in one political party rather than scattering ourselves in too many political parties.”