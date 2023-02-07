Yar’Adua /People’s Front Members declares for PDP

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Members of late Gen. Shehu Musa Yar-Adua Political Family (PDM/ Peoples Front of Nigeria) currently in all the political parties across the nation, have announced their movement to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The parties include the All Progressive Congress, APC Social Democratic Party, SDP, African Democratic Congress , ADC, Accord Party and Alliance for Democracy, AD

Addressing newsmen in Akure, Ondo state, the group said that the decision was a consensus agreement by all members in deference to the expressed wishes of their late founder the late Gen. Shehu Musa Yar-Adua and their pioneering National Chairman, National Chairman Late Dr Farouk Abdulazeez.

Its national coordinator and a one time member of the House of Representatives, Hon Bode Ajewole, said the decision to join forces with the PDP was not about individual members but the “expression of collective decision jointly taken by majority leaders and followers of Late Gen. Shehu Musa Yar-Adua Political family, who are currently in APC, ADC, SDP, Accord and Alliance for Democracy parties.’

Ajewole, said “Our decision was prompted by obvious discrimination, non- inclusion, and outright alienation at all levels of party activities on one hand and on the other.

“The need to keep our members in one political party in deference to the wishes of our Late founding leader Gen. Shehu Musa Yar-Adua as well as the wishes of our pioneering National Chairman Late Doctor Farouk Abdulazeez both

of whom always preached the need to remain in one political party rather than

scattering ourselves in too many political parties.”

The former National Assembly member who was supported by coordinators drawn from across the South West States, including Godie Ikechi, National Director of Organisation, and Hon Yusuf Sadiq Abubakar, North Central Coordinator, said that the decision was with a view to achieving deserved recognition in the PDP as apposed to many disparate and divergent political parties.



The group however requested all presidential aspirants who took their political roots from the Yar’adua/People’s Front family to “see each other as brothers and embrace

decorum, spirit of sportsmanship, brotherliness and most importantly, refrain from abusing each other, as a mark of respect for our their late Icon of politics without bitterness, Gen. Shehu Musa Yar-Adua of blessed memory. ”