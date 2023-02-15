World Cancer Day: Project PinkBlue offer free cancer screening for Nigerians to end scourge

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

In a bid to tackle cancer scourge among Nigerians, project Pink Blue, has advocated and held a stakeholders meeting to discuss cancer diagnosis and treatment in Nigeria amongst the rural and urban dwellers in Abuja.

At the awareness program conducted in Abuja, stakeholders urged the federal government to devise a means towards reducing cancer in Nigeria.

Speaking, Chairman Committee of Health Care Service House of Representatives with Project Pink Blue Tanko Sununu, advised that cancer was not a death sentence as early detection and treatment helps the mortality rate.

He said, “We are here to be able to create awareness to speak to people about cancer, and also to go out for especially women worldwide. Women suffering from cancer, breast cancer, and all other types of cancer are highly affected when it comes to cancer.

“Cancer Research is key as that entails that you search and improve. Research allows you to review your performance, standardize it and move forward. We are to be able to bring out people, advise people to talk to people to come out and be able to get themselves tested.”

In the same vein, the Project Coordinator for Project Pink Blue, Gloria Okwu, said they offer free screenings for prostate surgical and breast cancer, advocate and bring out figures, as well as interfacing with some of the patients.

According to her, “We fundraise when we can and train oncologists as financing is a key instrument in the fight against cancer for most patients.”

She appealed to the federal government to include cancer care in the health insurance scheme, while also giving praise to the government for implementing the cancer health fund with some patients being beneficiaries of such funds.