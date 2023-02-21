World Bank analyst differs with Odinkalu on CBN’s new naira policy

Says CBN governor punishing Nigerians for failed presidential bid

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A World Bank-trained financial analyst and former Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Taiwo Akerele, has differed with human rights activist and former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Professor Chidi Odinkalu, on the implementation of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) policy on the redesigned naira notes saying its seeming hurried implementation negates global monetary policies and politically motivated to negatively affect some people.

Akerele said that the leadership of the CBN did not factor into their intention, the suffering the policy would subject the people to.

He told Vanguard that “I agree with some of his opinions with respect to economic errors that have been committed by this government in the last seven years. It is very unfortunate that the economy has not been managed as expected and in the final analysis, we are all losers but when it comes to monetary policy, that rests squarely on the Central Bank of Nigeria and in the case of the US, the Department of Treasury or whatever they call it.

“In monetary policy management, it is usually a professionally run organization without political sentiments but in the case of Nigeria the present Governor of the CBN took a form to run for the presidency of the country under the All Progressives Congress (APC), this has never happened before and this man joined APC in his local government area in Delta state and collected the form of the APC and at the end of the day he scored zero in the presidential primary election.

“First, that is conflict of interest because you cannot be managing the economy or the treasury of a country and still be running for a political position without resigning. His loss generated a lot of bad blood in him because he was promised apparently by some people that he will get the ticket of the party but you cannot just jump from nowhere and join a party and you think that the people can just support you because of your financial power or those backing you and of course he lost and since then he has been conniving with some people to undermine the APC.”

Making reference to similar changes of currencies in other countries, Akerele said “Look at the death of the Queen of England, how did they change the currency? The notes that bear the picture of the Queen of England is still running alongside the one with the picture of the new King of England till the next few years until they are able to mop up the old currency from circulation so why is Nigeria’s case different, why are we in a hurry to quickly change our currency, giving an ultimatum of within three months in a largely informal economy where 70 percent of the population is unbanked, where there are no POSs in 80 percent of Nigeria, where people don’t have access to banking facilities, how do you run an economy like that? Do you switch off the light because you want to test the capacity of a candle? That is a near darkness scenario that you will get. You cannot come out with a policy and target it at an individual, it will fail.

“You don’t rush monetary policy implementation; will you transfer money to pay for the bike fair? Will you transfer money to pay for seasoning in the market? Will you transfer money to buy pure water? This is a largely informal economy that requires gradual implementation in phases. In political science, we call it the incremental policy, you don’t do comprehensive rational policy in a largely informal economy. You review the impact, the field back processes and take the next step; you cannot because you want to punish a party or individuals and you subject the people to suffering?”

According to Akerele, “If you have evidence that Obi, Tinubu or Abubakar or any other have monies kept somewhere, what are EFCC, ICPC and other statutory bodies doing, that means they have failed. Why do you deploy police to polling units on election day, what is the essence of INEC monitors, what is the essence of civil societies monitoring elections, why do we have ombudsman, why do we have whistleblowers, in others words, all these are cosmetic, they are inefficient and they are not achieving the objects for which they were established,

“Nigeria’s naira is in circulation not only in Nigeria, it is one of the highest currencies in circulation in the whole of West Africa so have you successfully withdrawn the money that is in circulation in the whole of West Africa? Let us be looking at issues from a bigger picture and not a Labour Party vs APC or APC vs PDP it is about the bigger picture.”