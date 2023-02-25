Women turn out enmass to vote in Kano

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Women voters have turned out enmass to vote in all the polling units visited in Kano.

Female voters are seen in long queues waiting to cast their votes with some of them carrying their infant children under the scorching sun.

At the Wailari ward at Dawakin Tofa, women could be seen on long queues. A female voter, Maryam Muhammad voting at polling unit number 003 said she was there to exercise her constitutional right as a citizen.

“I was instructed to cone out and vote by my husband like all the other women. We are here to cast our votes as good citizens of the country” she stated.

Another voter Fatima Isah, at Cikin Garin Ganduje ward, where Governor Ganduje cast his vote also expressed satisfaction with the way women have come out to vote.

“This shows that our women folks are taking up their responsibility as mothers and are interested in the progress of our country” she state.

They were told that they have exceeded the number of people captured by the BVAS and will h ve to wait for further instructions.

An incident occured at the Tukuntawa ward of Kumbotso local government, gidan radio polling unit where some people belonging to a new ward express fear of being disenfranchised.

An affected female voter vowed to remain there until she exercises her voting right.

“My name is Aisha Haruna and I am here to vote but the BVAS could not identify me and was told to stay aside and wait a while. I will wait here and will not leave until I cast my vote” she says.