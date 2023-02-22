Women should take active roles in politics, 2023 election – Catholic women ambassador

By Richard Thomas, Ibadan

The Vice President, Archdiocese of Ibadan Catholic Women Organization (AICWO), Ambassador Edith Isidahomen has called on womenfolk to actively participate in the nation’s politics to enable them contribute to national development.

Isidahomen made the call in Ibadan, while speaking on women participation in the nation’s politics and their participation in the 2023 general elections.

According to her, women needed to show more interest in politics, and participate actively in the coming elections in order to represent the female gender and occupy top most position in the next dispensation.

Her words: “Catholic Women Organization serves the church in Evangelization, Charity, Empowerment of women, Assist in the development of the church. Equally we, render services that assist our youths in receiving religious, political, social and economic education.”

“This is a clarion call on women generally to rise up and fight for their place in the governance of nation. I observe that our women show little interest in politics of the country and this has seriously discouraged and led to poor representation of the female gender in the system. I therefore charge them to consider the option of taking up leadership positions.”

“Just a couple of days ago, I was having a roundtable discussion with a number of women who are from different fields of expertise and eventually the topic of elections crept into the discussion.

“After varying opinions began to fly, I kept quiet and listened with apt attention, where a woman said what is her business with the election, let them go and finish.”

“I felt bad with that statement, it echoed repeatedly in my ears,and I thought within myself, at this age and time and at this very critical moments, some woman are still saying that they not involved in politics and governance of the country.”

“What saddened me the most was when the thought crossed my mind that many other women across the country still nurse this kind of mindset.”

Ambassador Isidahomen who also is the President of Catholic Artistes and Entertainers Association Of Nigeria (CAEAN) Ibadan Archdiocese berated the lukewarm attitude of some women who believe they can never take part or involve in politics.

She said she will continue to advocate and encourage women to come into politics because they are the backbone of the nation, adding that their voice and impact in the elections must be heard.

Isidahomen, who said there was the need for women to discover their proficiency so that they can contribute immensely to the national development and their homes in general, said there is significant improvement in the representation of women in governance, saying women needed to strive harder to become governors, senate president and even president of the nation.

“Let me give you an instance, it is obvious that women play vital roles in their families, they are also bread winners in many cases. So they need to bring in this inclusiveness into our political sphere.”

Isidahomen women need to come together to actively engage in activities that will reshape our nation, adding that It is time they reclaimed their mandate from the predators, and occupy their rightful place.

Speaking on the hardship which scarcity of the new naira notes has inflicted on the people, Isidahomen urged federal government to take drastic measures to address the issue in order to bring quick relief to the suffering masses.

She noted that the development has adversely affected the people and the economy of the nation, while in some case it has led to destruction of lives and property.

“The policy has impressed negative tolls on the coming election. There is hardship in the streets, homes are going hungry, the people are tired and exhausted because of scarcity of the new naira notes.”

“But then, I make bold to say that we should not allow this policy and its impact to distract us, rather we should stay focused and keep on matching towards our goals and vote with our conscience and avoid any form of vote buying and selling.”

“That is why our organisation has continued to carry out seminars on different levels for women so as to sensitize them on their place in the public space and to encourage them to play active roles in the elections. We are not stopping at that, we have also made efforts to ensure necessary education on the election conduct to a variety of women.”

She said it is evident from the political life and history of the country that women have long been sidetracked and relegated to the background in politics and public office, adding that the few who showed interest has not been properly schemed to represent the interest of women.

“My advice to women is that they should wake up and be part of the drawing board. We have to be actively involved in politics and governance of our country, otherwise, we will continue to remain at the back level. Also, we need to raise our voices and be ready take the bull by the horns, thereby establishing the spirit of unity, fairness and progress,” she stressed.