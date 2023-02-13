Woman, fake prophet nabbed for attempted murder

.

By Chidi Nkwopara, Owerri

Imo State Police Command, weekend, nabbed a fake prophet and his female accomplice, over an alleged conspiracy, abduction and attempted murder of her ex-husband’s son.

According to a press statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Henry Okoye, the duo were also accused of causing Grievous bodily harm” to the boy.

Part of the release read: “Police Detectives of the Imo State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, CIID, have nabbed one fake and self-acclaimed prophet, Osinachi Makuo ‘m’ aged 34, of Ehime Mbano local government area, Imo State and a woman, Nwabueze Maria ‘f’ aged 50, of Umuekwe Mgbidi in Oru West local government area, Imo State, for various criminal offences, ranging from conspiracy, abduction, causing grievous bodily harm and attempted murder of a young man alleged to be the only son of the woman’s ex-husband.

“The arrest is sequel to a petition of conspiracy, abduction, attempted murder/grievous bodily harm, written to the Commissioner of Police, CP, Imo State, by Ike Ezenyi ‘m’ of Umuehi Mgbidi in Oru West local government area, Imo State, the father of the victim, Ikenga Ezenyi ‘m’ aged 24yrs against the aforementioned names.

“The CP, on receipt of the said petition, promptly ordered a comprehensive investigation into the matter by detectives of the State CIID.

“The intelligent and curious detectives quickly swung into action and apprehended the suspects, while the cohorts of the self–styled prophet are still at large.

“Investigation into the matter has revealed that both suspects conspired and abducted Ikenga Ezenyi, took him to a Holy Sabbath Mission at Uzunamu Mgbidi in Oru West local government area, for prayers and deliverance, where both of his hands were tied to a tree for three days and his feet chained.

“The suspects equally tortured him severely in the most inhuman conditions, till both of his palms were swollen, rotten and flesh ruptured before he was rescued by his father and youths of Uzunamu Community and taken to the hospital for treatment.

“Meanwhile, the evil treatment of the victim led to the amputation of his palms in the hospital, in order to save his life from the rotten palms.

“Suspects will be arraigned in court upon completion of the investigation.”

The PPRO also said that the Imo Police Boss has cautioned Imolites and other residents in the state to “be mindful of criminals who operate in disguise as prophets and prophetess, prayer warriors, healing homes to commit heinous crimes in the state”.

The CP not only vowed to uncover all crimes of similar nature in the state, but equally encouraged the good people of the state not to hesitate in reporting abnormalities of similar nature and all other kinds of crimes within the state to the police.