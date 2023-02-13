Witnesses afraid to alert police as gang rapes woman to death in Rivers

.

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

A woman, Mrs Chigbewejim Steward, kidnapped on Sunday by a dreaded cult gang in Abarikpo, Ahoada East Local Government Area, Rivers State, has been found dead with her body mutilated by the abductors.

Eyewitnesses and the victim’s husband, Pastor Lawyer Steward, suspect that the woman was gang raped before being murdered by the abductors led by a kingpin of the Icelanders cult in the area simply identified as Sunday who is said to be bragging about the act on the claim that the victim was fond of gossiping about him and his gang.

The grieving husband said, “I am an Assistant Pastor in charge of Evangelism in the Seventh Day Adventist Church Abarikpo. Everybody in my community knows I am not a cultist. She (Wife) gave birth to three children, one late. My daughter is seven, while the little one, a boy, is three.

“One boy, Sunday, a cultist, claimed he slaughtered my wife because she gossiped and spoke against him. That people told him my wife always spoke against him. He is a cultist.

“I am calling on the government to help find those boys that kidnapped my wife, raped and murdered her. Let the police help arrest them and make them pay for what they did to my wife.”

Though Steward confirmed that the Ahoada Divisional Police Officer visited the scene Sunday evening, Public Relations Officer of Igbu Akoh Clan Youth Congress, Ekeakita Chinem, said eye witnesses were reluctant to report the tragedy to the police for fear of attack from Sunday and feeling that similar killings reported in the past were never acted upon.

Chinem confirmed, “We have been having a series of killings in Akoh. When they kill, nobody goes after the bad boys. No security person goes after the bad boys. Mrs Steward was kidnapped around 1am. Only for us to find out around 10 am this morning that her lifeless body after being raped.

“She had bruises on her private parts, especially on her thighs. There was blood all over her body too. So, people are living in fear, nervous that no political leader or government agency goes after them. If you report or don’t report, what will happen?

“Late last year, we witnessed 11 killings in that same community. A member of one of the cult groups went to their camp and collected the AK-47 of their master and ran away from Abarikpo only for the cult leader to send his boys after him and innocent lives, about 11 persons were killed.

“And till today, there is no investigation, no action was taken by the police to fish out the perpetrators from where they are hiding. Nothing at all.”

Prince Wiro, National Coordinator of rights defenders, Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign, condemning the dastard murder of the Pastor’s wife, has demanded “It is important that the police get to work. They must carry out a thorough investigation to ensure that the culprits are arrested so that the woman gets justice.”

Spokesperson, Rivers Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, was yet to give police update on the matter at the time of filing this report.