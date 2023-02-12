With North-West behind Tinubu, APC ‘ll win – NWC member

.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A member of the National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC and National Vice Chairman, Northwest, of the party, Salihu Moh. Lukman has expressed optimism that the presidential election would be an easy win for the party’s standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, following the growing wave of support for his candidacy in the zone.

Lukman made the declaration in a post-mortem analysis of the APC Presidential Campaign rallies in the seven North-West states.

The Kebbi State APC Presidential rally which was held last Saturday concluded was the last in the series of campaigns in the zone.

Lukman said from Kaduna on December 13, to Kano on January 4, Jigawa on January 21, Zamfara on January 28, Katsina on February 6, Sokoto on February 9, and finally yesterday, Saturday, February 11 in Kebbi, the people came out to demonstrate mass support for APC and all its candidates.

“The ability of our party leaders to reconcile and forge a united front in the North-West Zone is largely responsible for all the successful rallies in all the seven states. We also wish to acknowledge the successful campaign rallies and activities of all our candidates across all seven states, which is responsible for increasing level of confidence of citizens in our party and our candidates and the large defection of political leaders from other opposition parties to the APC, including the Jigawa Governorship candidate of Labour Party and serving Commissioners in PDP government of Sokoto State.

“All these signposts of victory for the APC in the North-West for our Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential election of February 25, 2023, and all our candidates for National Assembly. It also signposts victory in the Governorship and State Assembly elections in all the seven states of North-West. We are very confident that with Allah’s blessing all the seven states of North-West, including Sokoto State will be APC States as of May 29, 2023”, he stated.

According to him, part of what must be acknowledged today is the fact that across all the seven states in the North-West, APC leaders and candidates have been able to reconcile with all party leaders and members and accordingly resolve all the challenges arising from internal party contests leading to emergence of candidates for the 2023 elections.

“As we move to Election Day, February 25, 2023, we are confident that our leaders in all the seven states of North-West will give all necessary guide to party members, candidates, and all party supporters. We call on all members of Presidential Campaign Council from the zone to join all our party leaders at state levels to ensure effective mobilisation of voters on Election Day. We must remind everyone that in the end politics is local and victory for the election will be at the polling unit.

“Without doubt, APC North-West Presidential Rally has affirmed that North-West is APC and APC is North-West. We must remind Nigerians that the political history of Nigeria has shown that every Presidential candidate that wins the votes of North-West wins the Presidency. With APC leaders united in North-West, supported by all party members and all candidates at all levels, in sha Allah, APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the February 25, 2023 Presidential election in North-West and will be returned eventually as President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria!”, Lukman declared.