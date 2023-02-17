Winners of business intern funding walk away with cash prize

No fewer than 46 entrepreneurs drawn from all states of the Federal Republic of Nigeria partook in the

the first edition of The Business Intern Funding Initiative.

Two leading SMEs have emerged as winners after a series of careful deliberation by the executive team consisting of startup specialists; Mawahib Adams and Engr Ronald Ajiboye.

The Business Intern Initiative, a newly born Nigerian philanthropy program committed to empowering Nigerian entrepreneurs, on 14th February 2023, announced 2 Nigerian entrepreneurs as winners of the 1st edition of its initiative.

The declaration made by the organization’s founder, Dr. Akhidenor Ernest was followed by a keynote address reaffirming this as being the first of many editions.

Giving his remarks, the founder of TBI, Dr. Akhidenor Ernest, said: “Every year, many small and medium-sized businesses with tremendous potential fail to survive due to incapability for capital formation.

The Business Intern Funding Initiative has tasked itself with being positively involved with as many SMEs as possible on a grass root level. We aim to assist with both funds and to build a bridge between SMEs and business mentors, that is needed to effect positive change in the community.”

We know we are only scratching the surface of the Nigerian entrepreneurial pool. The SME sector has immense depth, which we all must support to transform our economies and livelihoods. We must rally together to empower, patronize and engage them to accelerate the economic change we want in the country”.

The winning businesses, Karis Confections, and Frosted Crown won N500,000 and N250,000 respectively.

Karis Confections is a business involved in the food sector, situated in Ile-Ife Osun state. It’s a confectionery, with the ever-popular snack as it Pizza as its flagship dish. Speaking after emerging 1st at the conclusion of the program, Ms. Grace Atta, CEO of Karis Confections, expressed her gratitude and stated her aim is to scale production numbers and be a bigger

employer of labour as a result.

Frosted Crown is a business situated in Abuja that’s involved in both the education and food sectors headed by Ms. Bello Deborah. She aims to utilize her prize in purchasing more equipment to properly educate more students in the art of baking