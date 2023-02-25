Wike, Udom, Marwa, others shine at Independent Awards 

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), General Buba Marwa (rtd), Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and 24 others have received awards in recognition of their exceptional roles in their various capacities at the 2022 Independent Newspaper Awards.

The 12th edition of the prestigious awards, held in Lagos, last weekend, also recognized eminent Nigerians who have delivered remarkable performance in their professions in both the formal and informal sector including companies which have impacted to the economic growth and development of the nation.

The chairman of the occasion and President of the Historical Society of Nigeria (HSN), Sam Agamino, noted that “the wage of good work is more work” reminding that the recognition and celebration of the awardees is a call to do more for the progress and development of the country as they continue to play an exemplary role worthy of emulation.

Wike made the highpoint of the evening as he emerged the Independent “Man of the Year” owing to his spirit of doggedness and consistency in his quest for equity and justice. His performance and statesmanship as governor cutting across several sectors also had also earned him many recognitions at national levels and across board.

Corperate bodies and companies were not left out as the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) won the Independent ‘Public Sector Agency of the Year Award.’ The managing Director/CEO of AMCON, Ahmed Lawan Kuru, who was represented by the Group Head, Corporate Services at AMCON, Iyatum Adode, thanked the Editorial Board of Independent Newspapers Limited for the prestigious honour even as she restated its commission to fulfill its mandate with the re-energized AMCON act which was recently amended by the National Assembly, and already signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to her, “the Corporation will continue to operate within the ambit of the law and in line with its Act as amended to deliver on its mandate”.

Geregu Power Plc also won the Independent “Power Company of the Year” for its immense contribution to power generation and development of the sector in the country. The plant currently has a capacity of 435 megawatts of electricity contributing 10 per cent of the country’s power.

The NDLEA boss, Marwa was also decorated with the “Federal Public Servant of the Year Award” for his remarkable efforts in ridding the country of illicit drugs and foiling the efforts of peddlers.

Udom emerged “Independent Governor of the Year” for his unique style of leadership for the development of his state and the progress of the country at large.

In the ‘Celebrating Nigeria’s Bests’ category, international tycoon, Femi Otedola, won the ‘Business Mogul of the Decade’, while Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu was decorated with the ‘Manufacturer of the Decade’ Award due to his contributions in the nation’s manufacturing sub-sector of the economy.

Another highlight of the award was the presentation of the South-South Personality of the Decade Award to High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo popularly known as Tompolo.

Also, the award of Public Sector Icon of the Year, went to the executive chairman of Federal Inland Revenue (FIR), Muhammad Nami, while Bashir Yusuf Jamo, the Director General of The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), bagged the Maritime Personality of the Year.

According to the Managing Director, Independent Newspapers Limited, Steve Omanufeme, “the awardees were selected through a careful and thorough assessment by the board of editors to ensure that that each award is given meritoriously.”