Wike slams Ayu over ‘PDP has brought us shame’ campaign blunder

By Biodun Busari

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has criticised the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorcha Ayu for the campaign error he made in Kano State by saying, “PDP has brought us shame.”

The governor described Ayu’s slip of the tongue as unpardonable anti-party activity, stressing that the PDP chair wanted to kill the party.

Wike made the accusation at the campaign flag-off by the Rivers State Campaign Council for Eleme local council held at Community Secondary School Field, Alode Town, Eleme, on Friday.

The governor who has been at loggerheads with Ayu since the emergence of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the PDP presidential flagbearer insisted that Ayu spoke intentionally.

Wike said, “When you see undertakers, you will see those who came to kill this party. But the party will not die; they will die first. I didn’t know they are wicked to this party; no wonder they left this party and joined ACN before.

“He said they would not allow PDP to be in power. Is that a good chairman? Is that not anti-party? Is the chairman not doing anti-party. Out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks. For us in Rivers State, our own party is a good party. Our own is a party that has done Rivers State well.”

Wike also criticised the poor implementation of the naira redesign policy and the socio-economic hardship it has unleashed on Nigerians.

The governor said those backing the poorly implemented policy are enemies of the people and the country, slamming PDP national leadership for not speaking against it.

“This is supposed to be an opposition party, is it not? A party that is supposed to identify with the masses. This is a party that is saying the ruling party is not doing well. Is it not?

“It means that anything that affects the masses we must not be in support of it. Are you happy that you have money in the bank and you can’t get your money? Will you be happy? Are you happy?

“Since the Central Bank came with this madness, is it not affecting you? But you see my problem; instead of our party to identify with the masses, the leadership of the party at the national level is now saying they are happy with what the Central Bank is doing. Is that good?

“Instead of us to identify with the masses who are suffering, you are saying that you are happy with the policy that Central Bank and the cabal brought that is making us to suffer. You are saying that it is good? We in Rivers State, we will not support it,” Wike added.