Wike ‘highly disappointed’ as BVAS fails in his Ward

…Gov to return to try again

By Egufe Yafugborhi

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike just exclaimed, “I’m highly disappointed” in the process the BVAD failed to function on arrival at his Polling Unit 7A of Ward 9, Rumuepirikom, Obio/Akpor LGA, Rivers state for accreditation.

The governor, accompanied by his wife, Justice Suzette Wike, arrived the crowded unit at about 11am, and left disappointed when the BVAS failed to take him through the accreditation.

“We are highly disappointed. INEC told us they were ready for the election and that BIVAS are working. You can see the crowd here I don’t think that most people will be allowed to vote with slow working of the BIVAS.

“I have stayed about 25 minutes here and I was told to go and come back that they will rectify the BIVAS. We are highly disappointed. If a number of people are disenfranchised, what do you expect?

“People will lose their temper and anything could happen. INEC ought to have been completely ready before telling the people they are ready. There is no violence anywhere in the state thus far”, the governor said as he walked into his father’s home in waiting to return for accreditation.