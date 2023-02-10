Why we should conduct 2023 census — Lai Mohammed

.

By Fortune Eromosele,ABUJA

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said Nigeria should conduct the 2023 population and housing census to promote national planning and development.

Mohammed, who spoke at the inauguration of the population and housing national census publicity committee in Abuja, yesterday, noted that it had been over 17 years since Nigeria last conducted a census, against the ten-year mandate of conducting the census.

He emphasised the need for the country to conduct a census in 2023, despite many activities going on in the calendar year.

The minister said: “As you are aware, Nigeria last held a population census in 2006. That’s about 17 years ago. It is recommended that a national population census be held every 10 years.

“The conduct of the 2023 population and housing census is a top priority for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. It is borne out of the desire to bequeath an endearing legacy of evidence-based planning for sustainable development.

“Our population remains the most important equation in our national development. The people are both the agents and beneficiaries of the development process, hence development must start and end with meeting the aspirations of the people for improved living standards.

“The conduct of the 2023 population and housing census is therefore to complement the giant Strides of government by laying a sustainable basis for a planned and prosperous Nigeria.”

On his part, the Chairman of the National Population Commission, Nasir Isa-Kwarra, said the commission would be relying on the expertise and structures of the newly inaugurated publicity committee to drive the message into every home and household to drum up support and participation for the 2023 population and housing census.

He said: “Given this scenario, the information they say ‘rules the world’ as such, targeted advocacy and sustained publicity is no doubt imperative to the successful conduct of the census exercise.”