Why we postponed meeting with presidential candidates — NENYLC

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council (NENYLC) says it postponed its planned meeting with leading presidential candidates owing to the biting hardship posed by the current scarcity of the redesigned naira notes in the country.

The interaction which had earlier been scheduled for February 16, 2023 aimed to provide a platform for the presidential standard bearers to present their Youth Development Agenda to the Council.

NENYLC President General, Comrade Terry Obieh who disclosed this in a statement issued, Thursday in Abuja, appealed to aggrieved Nigerians, especially the youths to shun violence and focus on the coming elections, stressing that any spark may lead to a conflagration.

The statement reads: “We regret to announce the postponement of NENYLC planned National Youth Conversation On Youth Agenda and Peaceful Coexistence Manifesto Presentation 2023 by the leading Presidential candidates slated for 16th February 2023 in Abuja.

“The difficulty Nigerians are currently experiencing obtaining the redesigned naira notes informed this hard decision.

Having observed the growing tension across the country occasioned by the new currency policy, We the apex body of all ethnic nationalities in the country appeal to Nigerian youths to remain calm and resolute as any spark may lead to a conflagration.

“We equally call on President Muhammadu Buhari as the father of the nation to address the nation, if possible task the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on quicker ways of existing the hard times citizens are currently passing through.

He went on: “In furtherance to the aforementioned, it is pertinent to inform all Nigerian youths not to lose hope, and we also call on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure absolute neutrality and guide the entire electioneering processes, especially on issues of National Security and Economic revival

“We also demand that all law enforcement agents and security apparatus and institutional architecture led by the National Security Adviser, the Inspector General of Police, Director General of the Department of the State Security Services and all heads of the Nigerian Armed Forces to build common synergy and remain steadfast to ensure watertight security and management of the Election.”

Before the postponement, expected at the presidential debate to present their manifesto on Youth Development Agenda are Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP,), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Prince Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Professor Christopher Imumolen, Accord Party (AP), Dumebi Kachukwu African Democratic Party(ADC), Ado Ibrahim of the Young People’s Party (YPP) and Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).