Why we back Tinubu for President – Yoruba Global Council

*Tasks Nigerians to vote for united, progressive nation

By Dapo Akinrefon

A socio-cultural organization, Yoruba Global Council, on Friday, endorsed the candidacy of the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for the February 25 presidential election.

The group noted that Tinubu’s track record as Lagos State governor, when he appointed Igbo as commissioners and other qualified non Yoruba persons into key governmental positions, speaks volume of his belief in the oneness of the Nigeria.

YGC, in a statement by its spokesperson and General Secretary,

Professor Lere Amusan and Prince Segun Akanni, said it has become imperative for Yoruba sons and daughters to rally round Tinubu for victory at the poll given the wrong speculations and misconceptions being expressed in certain quarters about his personality.

The statement reads: “Tinubu only, among the top three candidates for the February 25 presidential election, possesses the required standard in education, exposure and experience to move Nigerians out of their present challenges and provide Nigerians a new lease of life in line with his campaign slogan, ‘Renewed Hope’.

“Nigeria’s foundation appears to shaky as songs of disintegration and dismemberment are being echoed by different ethnic nationalities on account of the age-long discontent and disillusionment occasioned by the inequitable distribution of the country’s commonwealth and the apparent neglect of the Federal Character Code, thereby denying some sections of Nigeria a sense of belonging.

“Tinubu and the party he represents, APC, is conscious of the depressing nature of our country and, if elected, is more than determined to right the wrongs and bring genuine relief to the victimized and marginalized Nigerians as well creating an enabling environment for all Nigerians to thrive and succeed irrespective of tribe, religion or party affiliation.

“There are pretenders who pay lip service to the issue of unity and diversity of the country. However, Tinubu’s noble ideals has continued to be replicated by successive governors in Lagos State, from Fashola to Ambode and now, Sanwo-Olu.

“Our national economy is in a state of comatose as Nigerians groan helplessly under the adverse effects of galloping inflation, fuel scarcity, naira shortage, unemployment and low or zero productivity. It is paradoxical that many Nigerians are extremely poor and living below the poverty line in a land endowed with huge human and natural resources. More importantly, the concept of power rotation between the North and South in every election cycle is recognized and respected by most of the political parties’ constitutions.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, a Fulani man from the North, has spent almost eight years; it is natural. To this end, it is now the turn of the South to present his successor without much ado. Asiwaju Tinubu may not be the only candidate from the South contesting for the exalted office, but he is the most qualified, most capable, most competent and most experienced of all the presidential candidates.

“Again, the 2023 general polls presents another unique opportunity for the Yoruba race and nation to get it right and avoid a repeat of what transpired in 1963 and 1993 when our two illustrious Yoruba sons, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Chief Moshood Olawale Abiola, respectively, were denied the presidency on account of tribal enmity and lack of unity. The electoral Waterloo that befell the Yoruba nation then must not be allowed to befall us again.

“Therefore, the leadership of YGC calls on all Nigerians, especially Yoruba voters to come out in their millions and cast their ballots for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and also protect their votes. This is not the time for name-calling. It is not the time for blame games and it is not the right time for politics of bitterness. Rather, it is the time for national unity and reconciliation, including among Yoruba.”