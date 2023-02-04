Why we are supporting Tinubu- Osun APM NASS candidate

By Dayo Johnson

The National Assembly candidates of Allied Peoples Movement( APM) in Osun State has formally taken a decision to adopt the candidate of All Progressives Congress( APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as its presidential candidate and to campaign for his election.

A statement issued on behalf of the team by Hon. Adewale Adebayo, the candidate of Allied Peoples Movement( APM) for Central Senatorial District, hinged the decision of the NASS candidate on the rich manifesto of the APC candidate.

Adebayo,disclosed that the manifesto of the party’s candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu is solution to problems bedeviling the country.

“We have formally adopted the standard bearer of the APC because we believe in his manifesto.

” He is an astute political strategist whose contributions to democracy resonates across the country and beyond”

Adebayo, added that the candidates of our party in the ten Federal Constituencies and three Senatorial Districts have been mandated to work assiduously to ensure the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the State.

“Tinubu transformed Lagos to what it is and it is morally right for us to support him to reenact the same feat in Nigeria”

” He is imbued with the ability to aggregate capacity to achieve set goals.

Adebayo added that ” Tinubu has laid out in his manifesto, christened Renewed Hope 2023, the strategies, plans and programmes he intends to deploy to take Nigeria out of economic doldrums.