Why we advocate 30 per cent female engagement in workplace — APWEN

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Creating an avenue for inclusiveness in the workplace to promote gender equality was the centre for discourse at the just concluded Stakeholders Engagement Policy Adoption for SheEngineer 30 per cent club organised by the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) in Lagos.

The President of APWEN, Engr. Elizabeth Eterigho FNSE, FNSChE, in her welcome address disclosed that the purpose was to honour the courage of women and create a platform of an enabling environment for better productivity.

According to her, the global gender gap in leadership is widened despite efforts aimed at bridging it.

“As a woman, I am particularly interested in what we are set to do because it affects our personal and professional life.

“In 2017, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated that “equal economic opportunity would boost economic output by 5 per cent”.

“With women making up about 50 per cent of the world’s population and contributing significantly to global GDP (gross domestic product), their participation in leadership roles is crucial to achieving sustainable development goals.

“Gender is an important part of our lives and workplaces. And while it seems like no one is talking about it, it is still an issue in the workplace.

“Some standard policies don’t take into account the fact that women and men have different needs, and these policies can contribute to the continued marginalization of women in male-dominated industries.

“Today, in a world where women are still underrepresented in leadership positions, it is important to recognize that there are many ways that we can make our workplaces more interesting for all employees.

“One way we could do this is by making sure that we have clear policies in place that address gender equality. This would guarantee employees assurance of their voices being heard at work and treated fairly regardless of their gender identity or expression.

“The integration of gender into workplace policies is a crucial step in the effort to achieve equality. Companies need to understand how their policies affect employees and how they could be improved by implementing gender-related features.

“These and more are what necessitated the SheEngineer 30 percent club; promoting greater gender parity; “30 by 30″ Strategy, which has led to the policy we are looking at today”, she said.

Presenting the SheEngineer 30 percent Policy Document, Engr Felicia Agubata, FNSE, said that the essence of the policy is to be able to bring stakeholders in Aerospace, Automotive and Energy sectors organizations in Lagos and partner with the employers, policy makers and educators to create an inclusive learning environment.

“Get engineering companies to develop a Diversity & Inclusion policy and create SheEngineer30 Club that will be launched to get companies commitment to have at least 30% female on board.One Week Work Shadowing in Aerospace/Aviation/Energy industries for students in secondary school.

“Take 10 girls and place them in different engineering departments to ignite their passion and get them set for a possible career in engineering.

“Allow them experience different sectors taking cognizance of health and safety issues.Career Clinics: Develop capacity of practicing female engineers, women engineers returning to work through training on Leadership, personal branding, developing job strategy and building skill for effective communication/management”, she said.

The UK partner, Dr. Evi Visa of the University of Scotland, and consultant, Engr Osazoduwa Agboneni, the keynote speakers, Dr. Daniel Young, the MD/CEO Turtle Aviation, were at the event to give credence to the policy paper.