Why Tinubu will become Nigeria’s president this month – Senatr Abdullahi

…says his work in Lagos and unbroken support for democracy give him edge over others

…Says no candidate needs permission to use public facility for campaigns under the Electoral Act

Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Senator representing Niger North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, has boasted that despite the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will win with ease this month’s presidential election and become Nigeria’s president despite the challenges Nigerians are facing at the moment.

Senator Sabi Abdullahi, who is the National Coordinator of the APC’s ‘Project 774’, a campaign outfit that mobilizes grassroots support for Tinubu in all the local government areas of Nigeria, told journalists in Abuja that Tinubu’s pedigree has already won the election for him while other candidates are struggling to sell themselves to the Nigerian people.

Abdullahi boasted that while other candidates were struggling to explain themselves to Nigerians, Tinubu was already being celebrated across Nigeria because the excellent work he did as the governor of Lagos and his consistent support to the protection and defence of democracy in Nigeria despite the threat to his life during the military years.

Question: What are the reports now? Have you meet with the 774 local governments? Is your candidate really in good stead, as we hear of issues of anti-party activities?

Senator Abdullahi while responding to a journalist’s question said, “For us we know our candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu is the front-runner and the candidate to beat in this election. We anchor all of this on the fact that the various states in which we are in charge and even states where we are not in charge, things that are happening there are pointers that truly our party will carry the day.

“And this is our inspiration to go out there, mobilize people, sell our candidate, and our own talking point is simple: Who is our candidate? What has he done before, as a pointer to what he can do again? The question Nigerians should ask is, what is the antecedent of these candidates, what have they done before? For us, we believe very strongly that the character of our presidential and vice presidential candidates speaks volume and we give you the needed hope that innovative and progressive things are going to happen with their presidency.

“ Before Nigeria’s return to democracy, Tinubu was one of those who were in the forefront fighting for the restoration of democracy and even after leaving government all attempts to emasculate the political space always provoked his interest in standing up to defend despite threats to his life and welfare.

Tinubu is the only man among the other candidate with a sense of accommodation; he is a man who has a sense of tolerance and he is somebody who believes that democracy is what we must promote for the common good of Nigeria and Nigerians. To my mind, beyond what he has done given the power, you need to also look at what he has done outside power to ensure that the democratic space continues to be expanded and I think he has done tremendously well and deserves to emerge as Nigeria’s next president on February 25, 2023,” Abdullahi stated.

Abdullahi, who was stopped last week by the police from holding a rally for Tinubu at the New Bussa Township Stadium in Niger State, said that the development would not dampen his spirit to continue to mobilize support for the APC presidential flagbearer, having been put that sad experience behind although he is not worried about his safety.

Reacting to that ugly incident, Senator Abdullahi pointed out that it was wrong and against the spirit of the Electoral Act for any governor or political leader to expect any politician to seek their consent or approval to use public facilities for campaigns since the law has officially proclaimed the commencement of campaign for the election of new set of leaders in Nigeria.

The national coordinator explained that “Project 774 for Tinubu/Shettima is a bottom-top approach to mobilize support for the campaign and also bring about the development of the local governments in the country.

Abdullahi also castigated those who claim that Tinubu is weak and therefore incapable of becoming president, pointing out that he has not been identified with any ailment and cannot therefore be ruled out by mischief makers.

“So for me, it is out of mischief for people to say Tinubu is not agile. Is he on wheel chair? No, he has been moving with his legs from one place to another and has been speaking for himself and when you listen to him, you know he is articulate, he is able to access, process separate issues and able to form opinion,” the Senator stated.