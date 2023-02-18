Presidency: Why Tinubu is best candidate — Arewa group

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Ahead of the February 25 presidential election, a socio-political group, Arewa New Agenda, has said that the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate has distinguished himself as the best among others with empirical achievements in different sectors of human endeavor.

Briefing journalist in Abuja, the Arewa New Agenda said that in terms of human and infrastural development, the APC presidential candidate is many poles far away from other contestants.

The Convener of the Arewa group, Senator Ahmad Abubakar MoAllahyidi, in the text he read titled, “Don’t tell us, show us,” said Asiwaju Tinubu is in the league of great men who lead their communities to overcome the shackles of despondency, fear and underdevelopment

He said, “Today we will be showing rather than telling some of the key highlights of how the Asiwaju bestrode the landscape of this great country in the past several years.”

Human capital development

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a mentor to many people in Nigeria irrespective of tribe, ethnicity or religion- this mentorship was and still is (structured and un-structured) and here is a small recount of the prominent ones amongst them.

“The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, His Excellency, Senator Ahmed Lawan; President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria His Excellency Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, His Excellency, Ogbeni AbdulRa’uf Aregbesola former Governor and current Minister of Interior. His Excellency, Babatunde Raji Fashola former Governor and serving Minister of Works and Housing His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Current Governor of Lagos State

“His Excellency, Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola , former Governor of Osun State Hon. Lai Mohammed, Current Minister of Information and Culture. Hon. James Faleke, member House of Representatives. Hon. Sunday Dare, current Minister of Youth & Sports Development. Mr. Ben Akabueze- current DG Budget office of the federation. Dr. Olorumbe Mamora current Minister of State Health. These associates of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu are just but a tip of the iceberg. Under each one of them is a chain of mentees and they run into tens of hundreds; we therefore showcase this; as the Asiwaju tower heads and shoulders above all the presidential candidates and we challenge them to show what they have done!”

On infrastructural development, the group said, “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu took on the gory sight of Lagos environment on assumption of office that was occasioned by pollution from different sectors at that time.

“He set up the 40-year development plan which has been followed diligently over the years culminating in the on-going transformation of Lagos. He set up the mechanism for revenue generation that has moved Lagos from a 600 million Naira economy to over 50 billion and counting.

“He engineered the Inner-city metro line project that is currently moving commuters within the metropolis

“He frontally set to combat the situation by creating The Ministry of Physical Planning to combat flooding and coordinate waste management disposal.

“He floated the free medical policy for children below 18 and adults over 65 years with heavily subsidized drugs for others.”

It also contended that the APC presidential candidate’s strength of political character stands him out.