Why Tinubu ‘goofs’ at campaigns – Naja’atu Mohammed

A former Director in the ruling All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, APC PCC, Naja’atu Mohammed said the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, “goofs at every campaign.”

Mohammed stated this on Monday in an interview on Arise TV’s Morning Show.

She said, “One of the things that I said about Asiwaju is about corruption and perjury. It was Festus Keyamo in 1999 that sued the Lagos State Government attempt for clearing Asiwaju of perjury. He went as far as the Supreme Court.

“We are talking of integrity; people changing. He wants Nigeria to forget everything he said about Asiwaju then.

“The clips for Asiwaju are there for everyone to see. Every campaign he goes to, he goofs. In fact, people are whispering into his ear to tell him what to say.”