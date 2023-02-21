Why s3x with broke Nigerian men is amazing – Toke Makinwa

By Ada Osadebe

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has revealed that having sexual and romantic relationships with broke men is amazing.

The media personality made this known during her podcast, ‘Toke Moments’ while speaking with BBNaija’s Neo Akpofure.

Toke Makinwa allegedly asserted that poor guys provide a better sexual experience since they have nothing to contribute and, as a result, focus their emphasis on romantic relationships.

She continued by saying that 80% of Nigerian men, particularly the wealthy ones, lack the skills necessary to win over a woman sexually.

Toke said, “80% of Nigerian men do not know what it is to please a woman. I can always know what comes up next. Many of them just want to get in and get out and say it was good.

“The wealthier the guy is, especially Nigerian men, the worse.

“I feel like sex with broke men is amazing because they have nothing to offer. You are sleeping with a broke man he gives you everything”.