Why PDP will win elections in Edo – Iduoriyekemwen

By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – THE Edo South Senatorial Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Hon Mathew Iduoriyekemwen has said that the alleged failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government at the federal level and the performance of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the state would give the party and all its candidates victory in the February 25th and March 11 elections.



Speaking at a media interactive session with all the candidates of the PDP for the Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly from Edo South Senatorial District, Iduoriyekemwen also appealed to members of the party still aggrieved as a result of the party’s primary election which the Supreme Court has ruled on to join hands with them and ensure victory for the party.



He said: “The APC that has taken Nigeria to her knees that the country is barely able to survive in all facets of her national life; is it security, is it economy, where would you say this government has done well? This is an opportunity for us as a party to come together to rescue Nigeria which is the mission of PDP and put Nigeria back on track.



“The state of federal roads in Edo state is part of the failure of the APC government, the Benin – Sapele is a dual carriage way but today only one lane is functional and there are lot of portholes, the federal government did not touch roads in Edo state in the last eight years and that is why Edo people must know that such government cannot continue to lead us in this country.”



On the unity of the party, he said “For our brothers and sisters on the other hand, the PDP is one family, there must be an end to litigation, we have to come and join hands so that we can face the common enemy that is the other political parties. I wish to commend Governor Obaseki who has shown so much capacity in dealing with all these matters, he has been trying to reach to everybody, we salute His Excellency on the uncommon leadership he has shown.”